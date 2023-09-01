IND vs PAK Head to Head: Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan match date, time, squads, playing XI & live streaming

IND vs PAK Head to Head Asia Cup 2023: The most awaited match of Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan match is all set to happen tomorrow (Sept 02) at Sri Lanka's Pallekel International Cricket Stadium, Kandy. This will be the first match of Team India in the whole cricket tournament, while Pakistan started their Asia Cup 2023 journey on a victory note, defeating Nepal. The team won by 234 runs. Both India and Pakistan are in Group A.

The India vs Pakistan match is not less than a war for cricket fans, however, there is a slight chance that the match might be postponed due to rain.

Currently, Pakistan is leading the Asia Cup Group A Points Table with 2 points and Group B is led by Sri Lanka. The cricket tournament is co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

Below is all you need to know about IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023:

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Match Details:

Date: 02 Sept, 2023

Time: 3 pm IST, Toss at 2:30 pm IST

Venue: Pallekele International Stadium, Sri Lanka

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Head to Head:

This is the 16th edition of the Asia Cup, it first began in 1984. India and Pakistan have faced each other 13 times, with India leading the race with 7 wins, while Pakistan secured 5 victories.

Matches Played- 13

India Won- 7

Pakistan Won- 5

Tied- 0

No Result- 1

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Playing XI:

Team India:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team Pakistan:

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Tayyab Tahir, Abdullah Shafique, Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Muhammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming:

Where can you watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 live in India?

Star Sports Television will be broadcasting the India vs Pakistan match live. The match will be available on the following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where can you watch IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 live in India for Free?

Fans can livestream the match between India and Pakistan for free on the Disney Hotstar+ app and website.

Here's a list of broadcasters of the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 in your country:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

(With inputs from agencies)

