Ind vs NZ: Rohit Sharma salutes Deepak Chahar as CSK star hits massive 6 in Kolkata T20I - WATCH

India locked horns with New Zealand in the third and final T20I on Sunday evening (November 21) with an aim to whitewash the Black Caps after entering the match with an unassailable 2-0 lead. The Rohit Sharma-led side wanted to experiment and add some new faces to the line-up with the series already in their grasp.

Following the coin toss, Rohit decided to bat first as India wanted to test themselves while defending a score. In recent times, India have done exceedingly well while chasing totals but haven't been comfortable while setting up a target, which resulted in their T20 World Cup failures as they lost both their opening games (to Pakistan and New Zealand, respectively) when asked to bat first.

Hence, Rohit & Co. opted to bat first. From 69 for no loss, India did lose quick wickets to be reduced to 83-3 before vital contributions from Rohit's 56, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel and Deepak Chahar's finishing knock took the side to 184-7 in 20 overs. Chahar played a superb cameo in the end, studded with two fours and a six at a strike-rate of 163.64, and surprised many among the spectators.

Chahar's superb pull shot, in the final over of the Indian innings, was met with positive response all around whereas skipper Rohit gave him a grand salute from the pavillion. Here's the shot and Hitman's amazing reaction:

ALSO READ | WATCH: BIZARRE! Team India's Harshal Patel gets dismissed 'hit wicket' vs NZ during Kolkata T20I

ALSO READ | WATCH - Ish Sodhi takes an effortless one-handed stunner to send Rohit Sharma packing in 3rd T20I

In reply, NZ were never in the run-chase and got dismissed for a paltry 111 in 17.2 overs to lose by 73 runs. Among the bowlers, Axar Patel returned with 3 for 9 whereas Harshal Patel ended with 2 for 26 to dent the Kiwis' run-chase.

At the post-match presentation, Rohit stated, "It's important to start well. That's always been my mindset. Once you've seen the pitch you know what you've got to do. It was nicely coming onto the bat with the dew coming early. We had something planned as a batting group. Wouldn't say it worked out well. Room for improvement in the middle order. The batting front - KL missed out today but his form is critical. Middle order didn't get much opportunity except today. The spinners did the job for us in the entire series. The way Ashwin bowled, Axar. And how Chahal came back. Good to see Venkatesh Iyer bowling those overs with the skills he has. Important for us going forward. I would prefer that going forward .. teams around the world bat deep till No.8, No.9. Harshal, when he plays for Haryana, he opens the batting for them. And then Deepak, we've seen what he did in SL. Chahal was looking forward to bat as well. I've grown up playing on a concrete pitch back in the day. Once I started opening a lot of things changed. Won't say it (playing the pull) comes naturally. I've practised a lot playing those shots. Some days it comes off very well but I've got out also playing that shot. That's why I say when you've got a certain strength, you've got to back it."

The action will now move to the two Test matches, which will commence from November 25 at Kanpur.