IND vs NZ playing XI: Check full squad of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match, watch match live on Mobile & TV
IND vs NZ playing XI: India vs New Zealand match goes live at 1:30 PM on Saturday, January 21. All details regarding the playing XI of the IND vs NZ match are given in the article
IND vs NZ playing XI: The second game of the three-match ODI series between Team India (IN) and visiting New Zealand (NZ) will take place on Saturday, January 21. At 1:30 PM IST, the IND vs NZ will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India defeated New Zealand (NZ) in the opening game of their series, despite the Kiwis, headed by Bracewell, coming dangerously close to the target. The second ODI between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) promises to be equally thrilling. The article contains all information about the playing XI and full squad of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match.
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohd Shami.
New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner
IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match full squad
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik
New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell [for Matt Henry], Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner
When will IND VS NZ 2nd ODI match be played?
IND VS NZ 2nd ODI match will be played on Saturday, January 21 at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will IND VS NZ 2nd ODI match be played?
The IND VS NZ 2nd ODI match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.
How to watch IND VS NZ 2nd ODI match online?
The IND VS NZ 2nd ODI match will be livestreamed on Disney Hotstar app. The match will also be live telecasted on DD sports and star network channels.