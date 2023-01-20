IND vs NZ playing XI: Check full squad of India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match, watch match live on Mobile & TV

IND vs NZ playing XI: The second game of the three-match ODI series between Team India (IN) and visiting New Zealand (NZ) will take place on Saturday, January 21. At 1:30 PM IST, the IND vs NZ will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. India defeated New Zealand (NZ) in the opening game of their series, despite the Kiwis, headed by Bracewell, coming dangerously close to the target. The second ODI between India (IND) and New Zealand (NZ) promises to be equally thrilling. The article contains all information about the playing XI and full squad of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI match.