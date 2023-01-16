IND vs NZ ODI series Schedule: India vs New Zealand Date, Time, Venue, updated Squad, Live Streaming, H2H

IND vs NZ ODI series Schedule: Team India began the New Year on a high note after defeating Sri Lanka in both T20I and ODI matches. After defeating Sri Lanka in the fifty-over format, India will look to extend its winning streak against New Zealand in white-ball cricket. India and New Zealand will face each other in three ODIs and three T20Is. New Zealand's tour of India is set to begin on 18 January.

In the T20I series against New Zealand, India will be led by Hardik Pandya. In contrast, Rohit Sharma will captain Team India in the One-Day Internationals against New Zealand. Meanwhile, the Kiwis will enter the series having defeated Pakistan in ODIs. As the Indian cricket team prepares to play New Zealand in white-ball cricket, it's time to scrutinise every aspect of the T20I and ODI series.

IND vs NZ 2023 ODI series Full Schedule

18 Jan, Wed - India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI - Hyderabad - 1:30 PM

21 Jan, Sat - India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI - Raipur - 1:30 PM

24 Jan, Tue - India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI - Indore - 1:30 PM

IND vs NZ ODI series Live Telecast and Streaming Details

The Star Sports Network will broadcast the ODI games. The Disney+ Hotstar app and website will also stream the matches live.

IND vs NZ head-to-head record

India and New Zealand have played 116 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), with India winning 55, New Zealand winning 50, and 11 ending in a draw/abandoned or no result. The last time these two teams met, New Zealand defeated India 1-0 at home in 2022, with two matches abandoned.

IND vs NZ 2023 ODI Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik