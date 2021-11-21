IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I prediction: Who will win today's match between India and New Zealand in Kolkata?

Team India have already sealed the ongoing three-match T20I series against New Zealand with back-to-back wins in the first two matches and will be hoping to register a clean sweep against the Kiwis when they lock horns in the third and final T20I in Kolkata on Sunday (November 21).

India will be keen to test their bench strength in the dead-rubber as captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid are off to a winning start in their first major assignment. After a close 4-wicket win in the series-opener, India defeated New Zealand comprehensively by seven wickets in the second encounter to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Debutant Harshal Patel shone in the death overs and bowled an excellent spell conceding only 25 runs while picking up two wickets of his overs. While R Ashwin continued his impeccable run with the ball and delivered yet another stunning spell of 1/19 in his four overs. The duo helped India restrict New Zealand on 153 in 20 overs.

Openers KL Rahul and Rohit went all guns blazing in the run chase as the duo slammed half-centuries apiece to put on a 117-run stand for the first wicket and set up a comfortable win for India. While Rahul notched up a classy 65 off 49 balls, Rohit scored a quickfire 55 off 36 balls to help India get over the line with 16 balls to spare.

India will be hoping to produce a repeat of their performance from the second T20I in the dead-rubber at the Eden Gardens on Sunday as they aim to make it three wins in a row against the T20 World Cup 2021 finalists. But the hosts will be tempted to give chances to new faces having already sealed the series.

The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Avesh Khan might get a chance to showcase their skills and talent in the final encounter. Rahul might have to sit out if Gaikwad opens the batting while Avesh might come in for Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I prediction:

India have been on an unbeaten run in their last five T20Is since their defeat against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021. The hosts have already claimed the series with back-to-back wins and appear favourites to register a clean sweep in the third T20I.