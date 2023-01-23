IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Live streaming for free: how to Watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI live for free in India

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI livestreaming: Team India (IND) is all set to face New Zealand (NZ) in the third ODI match of the three-match series. Rohit Sharma’s men have already won the series by registering two back-to-back victories against the Kiwis. But given the superb form of Indian batters, the third clash is expected to be as thrilling and exciting as the first two. Fans can watch the live action on Disney+Hotstar app and website. If you want to know how to access the livestream of the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match without getting to spend extra money, keep scrolling down and note the details.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI livestreaming and broadcasting details

The third match of the ODI series between IND and NZ will be played on January 24, Tuesday. The match starts at 1:30 PM IST, and the venue of the match is Indore’s Holkar Stadium. IND vs NZ 3rd ODI will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network. The Disney+ Hotstar app and website will also stream the IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match live. Fans will also be able to follow live broadcast of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match on DD Sports.

Fans can also watch IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match for free on their mobiles and smart TVs. You can watch IND vs NZ match live for free in India using these three different ways:

JIO TV: All Jio customers will be able to watch IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match for free on Jio TV. Download and install the JioTV app from the app store or the Google Play store on your phone. Log in to the JioTV app with your Jio account credentials. To find the Star Sports Network channels, use the app's search bar. Click the channel to enjoy the game for free.

Airtel TV: For Airtel subscribers, Airtel digital TV can prove to be a useful medium to access free Livestream of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match. Airtel subscribers can download the Airtel TV app from the app store and enjoy the Livestream with ease.

Watch free on Hotstar: Through subscription plans, telecom providers like Jio, Airtel and Vi also provide free access to Disney+Hotstar OTT app to their users.

Plans for Jio Prepaid Users

Rs. 499- 3GB/day+6GB data and 28 days validity

Rs. 505-55GB data and 55 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 659- 1.5GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 799- 2GB data/day and 56 days validity

Rs. 1066- 2GB data/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 1499- 2GBdata/day and 84 days validity

Rs. 3119-2GB data/day and 1 year validity

Rs. 4119- 3GB data/day and 1 year validity

For Airtel Users-

Rs. 599- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

Rs. 838- 2GB per day and 56 days validity

Rs. 2999- 2GB data/day and 365 days validity

For Vi Users-

Rs. 901- 3GB data/day and 70 days validity

Rs. 601- 3GB data/day and 28 days validity

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match playing XI

India XI: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Umran Malik.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (captain & wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Henry Shipley, and Blair Tickner.

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI match full squad

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik