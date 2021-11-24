IND vs NZ, 1st Test live streaming: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand match live online?

After the three T20Is, the action will now move to the two-match Test series between India and New Zealand. The series opener will commence on Thursday (November 25) with Ajinkya Rahane-led India to lock horns with the Kane Williamson-led Black Caps at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur.

The Test series will be India's first under new head coach Rahul Dravid. While the former Indian captain had a memorable start to his stint as the head coach with a 3-0 whitewash of the Kiwis in the T20Is, he will know that it won't be a cakewalk for the home side to beat the inaugural WTC winners. While India are missing some of their regulars in the squad such as captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, etc., they will start as favourites due to their dominant home record but NZ have enough firepower to challenge them.

NZ will depend on Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and have enough variety in their bowling line-up with Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner along with able all-rounders such as Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, etc. From India's perspective, the series opener will give a chance to the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, etc. to continue their good work and make further statement in home conditions.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is India vs New Zealand 1st Test match taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will take place at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

What time does India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begin?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match begins at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 25).

How to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st Test on TV?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be aired live on Star Sports channels (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada).

How to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 1st Test on the live streaming?

The India vs New Zealand 1st Test match will be available to stream live on the Hotstar.