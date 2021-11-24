IND vs NZ, 1st Test: With Shreyas Iyer set to debut, predicting Team India's XI for series opener in Kanpur

Team India will face Kane Williamson-led New Zealand in the series opener of the two-match Test series at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Thursday (November 25). The Test series will be India's first-ever under new head coach Rahul Dravid and the national side will be eager to continue their dominant run in the purest format under the former Indian captain.

With the series being a part of the second cycle of the WTC, both sides have plenty to play for. For India, the hosts are without some of their big guns such as regular captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant whereas the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, etc. will like to make the most of their opportunities with the key players rested.

Among the experienced lot, the onus will be on stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Talking about the Kiwis, they are a formidable unit with Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Mitchell Santner having ample experience. Nonetheless, they will have to adjust to the contrasting conditions and the SG ball on offer in Indian conditions.

Ahead of the series opener, Rahane told at a presser on Wednesday, "Shreyas Iyer is going to make his debut." Hence, here's predicting India's line-up for the first Test in Kanpur:

The top-order will comprise Mayank and Gill, with KL Rahul ruled out due to injury. Pujara, Shreyas Iyer and Rahane will form the middle order with Ashwin, Jadeja, Axar and Wriddhiman Saha following suit. Mohammed Siraj and Umesh Yadav are expected to form the pace unit.

While Ishant Sharma can get the nod either ahead of Umesh or Axar, Rahul Dravid-led thinktank is very likely to go ahead with three spinners at home (sticking to their strengths). In addition, Axar's form is exemplary whereas Umesh has a good record at home and, hence, both are unlikely to be overlooked.

Predicting India's XI for first Test vs NZ: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj