IND vs NED: Check weather & pitch report for Chinnaswamy Stadium Bengaluru ahead of India vs Netherlands match

IND vs NED weather and pitch report: India will meet the Netherlands in match no. 45 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Sunday (Nov 12). The match is slated to be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka at 2:00 pm IST. The match will be played on the day when people in India will be celebrating Diwali, and hence the environment at the stadium will be electrifying and worth watching.

Originally, the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was named the Karnataka State Cricket Association Stadium. It was eventually renamed after M Chinnaswamy, who was the president of the Indian board from 1977 until 1980 and was involved in the administration of Karnataka cricket for close to four decades.

The stadium was given Test status in 1974-75 and hosted West Indies in the opening match. That match was also the debut of two West Indian greats - Gordon Greenidge and Viv Richards. The stadium had also been witness to Sunil Gavaskar's swansong innings when India went down to Pakistan in the series decider in 1987.

IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Weather report from Bengaluru

Bengaluru skies possessed some threat of rain during the NZ vs SL match when the sky was covered with dark clouds. On Sunday as well, the sky will remain partly cloudy but there will be no chance of rain. With 59 per cent humidity and 0 per cent precipitation, the maximum temperature will be around 27 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be 19 km per hour.

IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Pitch report

What makes the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium different is its size. It is one of the smaller international stadiums in India, which is why run-scoring is relatively easy here. The pitch also tends to help this, with the wicket largely being flat, although it can occasionally aid the spinners.

The average first innings total here is around 265 meaning we could see a number of high-scoring matches. When it comes to batting first, a total of 12 matches have been won and when it comes to chasing, q4 matches have been won.

IND vs NED World Cup 2023: Match details

Match: India vs Netherlands, Match 45, ODI World Cup 2023

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Date & Time: Sunday, October 12, 2:00 pm IST

Live Streaming Details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar app