IND vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE: Where & when to watch India vs Ireland LIVE streaming on mobile & TV in your country
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE: Team India is all set to lock horns with Ireland on August 20 (Sunday) at 7:30 pm IST. Here are all the details you should know:
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE: After knocking Ireland in the first match of the T20I series, Team India is all prepared to mark another victory in the upcoming second match. The team led by Jasprit Bumrah will play the second T20I of the three-match series against the Irish team on 20 August 2023, at The Village, Dublin at 7:30 pm IST. The 29-year-old Indian captain won the "Player of the Match" award. The men in blue won the first match by two runs.
Meanwhile, Ireland will try its best to bounce back. Irish player Barry McCarthy won Kheloyar Best Striker of the Match for his incredible innings 51*(33).
Till now, both the teams have played 5 matches and all have been won by India.
Here's how you can watch IND vs IRE 2nd T20 Live Streaming Details:
How to watch IND vs IRE LIVE in India?
JioCinema will telecast the three-match India vs Ireland Test series on their app and website that began on Friday (August 19). India's Viacom-18 sports broadcaster Sports-18 will also broadcast the IND vs IRE matches in SD and HD formats on various DTH platforms and on cable TV.
Here's a full list of the television broadcasters.
Ireland: TNT Sports
India: Sports 18, DD Sports; JioCinema
United Kingdom: TNT Sports 1
USA: Willow HD
Canada: ATN
Etisalat: MENA
India vs Ireland T20I series 2023: Schedule
Ireland vs India, 1st T20: August 18, 2023, Friday, at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST
Ireland vs India, 2nd T20: August 20, 2023, Sunday at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST
Ireland vs India, 3rd T20: August 23, 2023, Wednesday at The Village, Dublin, starts from 7:30 PM IST
IND vs IRE 2nd T20I: Playing XI
India Squad:
Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Ravi Bishnoi.
Ireland Squad:
Ross Adair, Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling (captain), Fionn Hand, Theo Van Woerkom, Barry Mccarthy, Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Josh Little, George Dockrell, Ben White, and Craig Young.
