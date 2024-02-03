IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits maiden Test double-ton, becomes 9th Indian to achieve feat vs ENG - WATCH
India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in great form after he smashed his maiden Test double ton on Saturday (Feb 3) in Visakhapatnam against England. Jaiswal, who broke into the Indian team in 2023 has enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career and brought his double ton in the opening session of the Day 2. The Mumbai-based player has been the difference-maker for the Indian side as Rohit Sharma’s men march towards a big first innings total in the second Test match. He is now the ninth Indian batter to score a Test double ton against England joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar.
