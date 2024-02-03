India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in great form after he smashed his maiden Test double ton on Saturday (Feb 3) in Visakhapatnam against England. Jaiswal, who broke into the Indian team in 2023 has enjoyed a stellar start to his Test career and brought his double ton in the opening session of the Day 2. The Mumbai-based player has been the difference-maker for the Indian side as Rohit Sharma’s men march towards a big first innings total in the second Test match. He is now the ninth Indian batter to score a Test double ton against England joining the likes of Virat Kohli and Sunil Gavaskar.

More to Follow…