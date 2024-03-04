IND vs ENG Weather Update: Will rain play spoilsport in India vs England 5th Test in Dharamshala?

IND vs ENG 5th Test Weather Update: The Dharamshala weather has become the centre of attention because India and England will clash in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing series at the HPCA Stadium on Thursday (Mar 7).

India secured remarkable wins in Vishakhapatnam, Rajkot, and Ranchi after they lost to England in the first Test in Hyderabad. The Men in Blue have secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series.

Rohit Sharma & Co have gained crucial points for their ICC World Test Championships 2023-25 standings. They moved to the second position in the points table after their win in the fourth Test. However, India is currently on the top after Australia defeated New Zealand in Wellington on Sunday.

The points percentage (PCT) is the most significant criterion in the WTC Points Table. India will look forward to another 12 points with a victory in the 5th Test in Dharamshala. After this, they will resume their WTC campaign in September.

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Will rain play spoilsport in Dharamshala?

Dharamshala has been witnessing persistent showers, snowfall, and dipping temperatures. Thus, India's hopes for victory depend on the skies on Thursday.

According to the weather forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures can go as low as six degrees Celsius on Thursday, the opening day of the Test. IMD has predicted light showers in the first two days.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather has predicted thundershowers on Thursday afternoon with an 82 per cent chance of rain. Moreover, the incoming sleet could play spoilsport during the last Test of the series.

While days two, three and four will have regular sunshine, rain can return on Monday (Mar 11).

In January, India struggled to field during a T20I match against Afghanistan in Mohali. Skipper Rohit Sharma was spotted using a hot-water bag on his palms during a drinks break while fielding.

India vs England 5th Test Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

England: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.