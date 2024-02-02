IND vs ENG: Shoaib Bashir reflects on dream debut, says 'Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very special'

England had a mixed day at the start of the second Test match in Visakhapatnam after Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with his unbeaten 179-run knock. The visitors leading 1-0 in the five-match Test series handed a debut to Shoaib Bashir who came in as one of the changes in the side. Bashir opened up on his first Test cap and how special it was to get the wicket of Rohit Sharma as England could not prevent India from crossing 300. Yashasvi Jaiswal's excellent 179* guided India on day one of the second #INDvENG Test 🔥#WTC25: https://t.co/i3GiP6k0Qw pic.twitter.com/vZFOx0zxnB — ICC (@ICC) February 2, 2024 × Bashir’s special moment

"If you were to tell me that two years ago, I would laugh," Bashir told talkSPORT. "It was a very special moment receiving my Test cap and for me to get Rohit Sharma as my first wicket was very, very special.

"He's a great player of spin as well. I'm just so grateful to God and my family. They've supported me through thick and thin. I had a lot of ups and downs in my journey, so I just want to thank them as well."

The off-spinner, who was not in the squad for the opening Test due to visa issues did not hesitate to make his presence feel and ended day the with figures of 100/2 in his 28 overs. Apart from Rohit, Bashir also got the better of Axar Patel (27) to help gain confidence. He had to initially return back to England last week when his visa was delayed due to a connection with Pakistan.

However, the issues were sorted last week and the 20-year-old spinner finally made his debut against a star-steadied Indian side on Friday (Feb 2).

What happened on Day 1?