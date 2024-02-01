IND vs ENG: Sarfaraz Khan reflects on maiden Test call in England series, says ‘I have to be patient’

Earning his maiden Test call for the ongoing Test series against England, Sarfaraz Khan was seen ecstatic as he prepares for a potential debut on Friday (Feb 2). Sarfaraz, who has been overlooked for a Test call despite eye-catching displays in the domestic circuit was handed a maiden call-up to the side when KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were ruled out of the Vizag contest. According to Sarfaraz, he needed to be patient and not rush for things. 𝗦𝗮𝗿𝗳𝗮𝗿𝗮𝘇 𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻 | 𝗔 𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝘂𝗲



Sarfaraz Khan | A dream come true

Of Self-belief, Hard work and Patience: An emotional Sarfaraz takes us through his journey to an emotional national call-up



Sarfaraz reflects on maiden call-up

"This game is about patience. If I have to play Test cricket, I have to be patient," he told bcci.tv. "There are times in life when we try to rush into things. I would have tears in my eyes [when I wasn't selected]. My abbu [father] told me, 'Keep working hard, no-one can stop you'. I feel it's very important to believe in yourself and be patient. More than myself, I am happy for my father. It's a matter of great pride that in a country of over a billion people, I am in the team."

India’s recent injury woes have turned blessing in disguise for a couple of players as Sarfaraz and Rajat Patidar were called into the side. In a tightly contested battle for a spot in the Playing XI on Friday, it is thought at least one player will make his Test debut for India. Although, Sarfaraz is a strong contender it is thought that Patidar could be handed a debut due to his batting and bowling ability.

What happened in first Test

Trailing by 190 runs after the first innings, England’s master class led by Pope saw them register an empathic 28-run win at the Rajiv Gandhi International. After bowling out England for 246 India scored 436 runs in the first innings and established a 190-run lead. However, Pope’s 196-run knock helped England post a lead of 230 runs which proved to be the difference-maker. Chasing 231, India were bowled out for 202 with Tom Hartley scalping seven wickets.