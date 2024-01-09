Ind vs Eng: R Ashwin is like an app, keeps updating - Former spinner Monty Panesar hails Indian star

England's former spinner Monty Panesar hailed R Ashwin as a 'brilliant' spinner ahead of both sides' five Tests in the Indian subcontinent, starting on Jan 25 in Hyderabad. Panesar feels Ashwin has adapted to different conditions brilliantly, over the years, to deliver the goods for India in the purest format of the game. It is to be noted that the wily Indian off-spinner is just ten wickets away from claiming 500 wickets in red-ball cricket. Thus, he has a high chance to join the elite 500-wicket club doing the home series versus Ben Stokes-led England.

'R Ashwin is like an app, he keeps updating every six months'

Ahead of the first Test, in Hyderabad, Panesar spoke to Hindustan Times and heaped praise on Ashwin. He said, "He has had the mindset to keep adapting and bowling different deliveries. He kept getting better. It's not easy all the time to take a lot of wickets on turning pitches. He's been given turners at home, but you can see the way he adapts all the time. He's like an app, he keeps updating every six months! That's what he has done throughout his career."

The ex-English spinner, who played a major role in his side's historic Test series win in India in 2012/13, added, "I always find that I am a student when it comes to Ashwin's bowling. I feel I am continually learning something new about his bowling. That's the asset Ashwin is. He is a brilliant bowler."

Ashwin has 490 wickets in 95 Tests at an average of 23.69. At home, he has churned out 337 wickets at 20.87. He will look to add to his wicket column in the forthcoming Tests versus England, challenging their aggressive style of batting.