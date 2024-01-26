IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 1st Test, Day 3: When and where to watch India vs England 1st Test live on mobile
Story highlights
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 live streaming: India and England will continue the 1st Test to the third day, as part of the five-match series on January 27. Check all the live-streaming details here.
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 live streaming: India and England will continue into the Day 3 of its 1 Test on January 27 (Sat). India has a lead of 63 runs. The Men in Blue have kept up a good run rate for much of the day, particularly for a large part of the second session.
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer put up a good partnership, with Iyer scoring 64 off 106 balls and Rahul scoring 65 off 74 balls.
India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming 2024
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3: Live streaming details
Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 2024: When and where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 2024?
The India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 2024: Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs England Test Series 2024?
The India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 2024: When will the India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 2024 start?
The India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 will start on 27 January.
IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 2024: How many matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024?
A total of five matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024.
India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 2024: Full Squad
India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.
England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach
(With inputs from agencies)