IND vs ENG Live Streaming, 1st Test, Day 3: When and where to watch India vs England 1st Test live on mobile

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 live streaming: India and England will continue into the Day 3 of its 1 Test on January 27 (Sat). India has a lead of 63 runs. The Men in Blue have kept up a good run rate for much of the day, particularly for a large part of the second session.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer put up a good partnership, with Iyer scoring 64 off 106 balls and Rahul scoring 65 off 74 balls.

India vs England 1st Test Live Streaming 2024

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3: Live streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 2024: When and where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 2024?

The India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 2024: Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs England Test Series 2024?

The India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 2024: When will the India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 2024 start?

The India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 will start on 27 January.

IND vs ENG 1st Test, Day 3 2024: How many matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024?

A total of five matches will be played in the India vs England Test Series 2024.

India vs England 1st Test, Day 3 2024: Full Squad

India Test Squad: Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Srikar Bharat, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

England Test Squad: Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Rehan Ahmed, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Jack Leach