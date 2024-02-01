IND vs ENG: India's World Cup hero Mohammed Shami likely to miss entire Test series - Reports
Story highlights
Mohammed Shami, who has not been in action since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in India is now likely to return during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he represents the Gujarat Titans. Shami’s continued absence will be no relief for India who are already without Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the second Test match in Vizag.
India’s star bowler Mohammed Shami is likely to be ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England as the speedster struggles with an ankle injury. Shami, who has not been in action since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in India is now likely to return during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he represents the Gujarat Titans. Shami’s continued absence will be no relief for India who are already without Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the second Test match in Vizag.
Shami out of Test series?
According to reports on Thursday (Feb 1), Shami is yet to heal from the ankle injury he suffered after the World Cup which saw him miss the South Africa tour as well. It was expected that the veteran star could be back in the team at some point during the Test series, but now it is reported that he won’t make the squad for the remaining three matches as well. His continued absence will hurt the Indian team as they will miss his experience in the red-ball format.
The Board of the Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to meet soon to announce the team for the remaining three matches of the England series. It is expected that they will have to do without the services of the speedster.
While there is no time limit set for Shami’s return to the side, he will likely be back for the 2022 IPL champions Gujarat. He has played a vital role in the side reaching the IPL finals in consecutive seasons.
India’s injury problems have gone from bad to worse in recent times with them already without Rahul and Jadeja for the second Test. Virat is currently on leave for personal reasons while the likes of Deepak Chahar and Ishan Kishan are out of favour and down the pecking order.
The second Test between India and England will start on Friday (Feb 2) as the hosts look to level the series at 1-1. India lost the opening Test by 28 runs despite leading by 190 runs after the first innings.