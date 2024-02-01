India’s star bowler Mohammed Shami is likely to be ruled out of the ongoing Test series against England as the speedster struggles with an ankle injury. Shami, who has not been in action since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup in India is now likely to return during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season where he represents the Gujarat Titans. Shami’s continued absence will be no relief for India who are already without Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul for the second Test match in Vizag.

Shami out of Test series?

According to reports on Thursday (Feb 1), Shami is yet to heal from the ankle injury he suffered after the World Cup which saw him miss the South Africa tour as well. It was expected that the veteran star could be back in the team at some point during the Test series, but now it is reported that he won’t make the squad for the remaining three matches as well. His continued absence will hurt the Indian team as they will miss his experience in the red-ball format.

The Board of the Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to meet soon to announce the team for the remaining three matches of the England series. It is expected that they will have to do without the services of the speedster.