Former South Africa bowler and pace sensation Dale Steyn has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah after leading the way with the ball for India in the ongoing Test series against England. Bumrah, player of the match in the second Test in Vizag helped India go level in the three-match series. His performances have also seen him take the top spot in the ICC Test bowlers ranking, being the first Indian to achieve the feat. According to Steyn, Bumrah has all the tools to succeed on any given track while there are challenging situations for speedsters.

Steyn praises Bumrah

“I don't think there's any Test bowlers right now who are able to run in and bowl essentially wicket-taking yorkers.

"To take wickets in Test matches, there are probably a handful of guys who could do that. Trent Boult was one of that, Mitchell Starc maybe. And obviously, Bumrah," Steyn said on Friday.

In 2022, Bumrah missed the T20 World Cup due to a shoulder issue and was out of action during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). Bumrah’s absence was a major miss for the national team as they lacked his experience in crucial matches. × “All round he's a fantastic bowler. And it's no surprise with his skiddy kind of action that he's got that. He takes wickets on those docile pitches, so he's fantastic," Steyn added.

Bumrah returned to action during the Ireland tour last year after serving a long time on the treatment table. After returning to full fitness ahead of the ODI World Cup, he was one of the first names on the team sheet before Mohammed Shami became the ace bowler with his match-winning spells.

So far in the ongoing Test series against England, he has scalped 15 wickets making him India’s main frontline bowler in the absence of Shami. His spell of 45/6 in the first innings of the Vizag Test set the tone for India’s win against England.