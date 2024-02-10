IND vs ENG: Former England captain Michael Vaughan heaps praise at Vizag hero Yashasvi Jaiswal

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has praised India’s rising star Yashasvi Jaiswal after playing an important role in India’s crucial win in the second Test match in Vizag. Jaiswal, having scored 209 in the match set the tone as they beat England by 106 runs to level the series. While Ravichandran Ashwin took the Player of the Match award, it was Jaiswal’s innings that was the difference-maker as India came back in the five-match Test series against England.

Vaughan full of praise for Jaiswal

"I would say he is a problem for England. He is an issue. He is an unbelievable player. I met him in Mumbai and he got a hundred the next day in the IPL. Now he has gone on to score a double-hundred against the best team in the world," Vaughan said while in conversation on the Club Prairie Fire podcast.

India lost the opening Test match in Hyderabad and needed a win to avoid a do-or-die situation in the rest of the series. The Mumbai batter was at his fluent best in the first innings of the Vizag Test which helped India score 396 before wrapping England out to take a healthy first innings lead. The hosts did not repeat the mistakes from their first encounter and registered the win against England’s bazball approach.

Jaiswal in his brief Test career already has two hundreds and two fifties and has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet. He was part of the Indian team that won the Asian Games Gold medal and is now on the verge of becoming the next all-format player with an ODI call now imminent. He has already played in T20Is and Tests and will look for accomplishment with the T20 World Cup also fast approaching.

India look to win the series without Virat Kohli

While Jaiswal has taken the spotlight with the bat, the Indian team is still missing the services of Virat Kohli. Earlier in the day it was announced that Virat won’t play in any of the remaining five Test matches due to personal issues. He was not included in the Indian squad for the remaining matches while Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul are subject to fitness clearance from the team doctors.