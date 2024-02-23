IND vs ENG: England opener Zak Crawley all praise for debutant pacer Akash Deep after Day 1 of Ranchi Test
Story highlights
IND vs ENG: England opener Zak Crawley was all praise for debutant pacer Akash Deep after end of Day 1 of the Ranchi Test on Friday (Feb 23). Here is what he said -
India and England ended Day 1 of the fourth and penultimate Test, in Ranchi, with visitors riding on Joe Root's unbeaten 106 as they recovered from 112-5 to reach 302-7 at stumps on Friday (Feb 23). From India's perspective, debutant Akash Deep accounted for three wickets, all in one over, before Mohammed Siraj joined the party later and claimed two key scalps.
After the end of the day's play, England opener Zak Crawley praised Akash for his promising start in international cricket. Crawley was cleaned up by Akash early in the contest only to be given a reprieve with the bowler overstepping. However, Crawley finally got dismissed, in the same fashion, for a run-a-ball 42 by the debutant. Thus, the English opener labelled the 27-year-old Bengal speedster as a 'tough bowler' at the post-day presser at the JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi.
Responding to WION correspondent, in Ranchi, Crawley said, "yeah, he (Akash) is a skiddy bowler who bowled a good line and length. He was tough to face in the opening session."
Talking more about the opening day, Root propelled a brilliant recovery for Ben Stokes & Co. with a composed ton to silence his critics. A lot was being said and written about his form in the ongoing five-match series and the veteran batter has answered his naysayers in style.
On Day 2, England will look to stretch their total beyond the 350-run mark whereas Rohit Sharma-led home side will look to get rid of the tail sooner than later. Meanwhile, Akash will aim for a maiden five-fer after rattling England's top three in the first session on Friday morning.