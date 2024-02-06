IND vs ENG: England coach Brendon McCullum takes note of GOAT Virat Kohli's return to Indian side

England head coach Brendon McCullum has taken note of Virat Kohli’s return to the Indian team as the teams have shifted attention to the Rajkot Test which starts next Thursday (Feb 15). Virat, who did not participate in the opening two matches of the Test series against England will be back in the squad for the third Test. According to McCullum Virat is one of the finest and greatest players of his generation and will be a big addition to the Indian team.

Virat set to return to Team India

"Virat's one of the greatest players of the game has seen. No doubt it improves this squad. As we have said throughout, the depth of Indian cricket, the talent in India is immense. So we respect every opposition player that we come up against," Brendon McCullum told TalkSport.

"If Virat is coming back... we hope everything is well with his family. We will look forward to that challenge too. He is a great competitor. I know him very well and I enjoyed playing against him, I enjoyed our team playing against him. And if you have success against the best, I am sure you have earned it," he added. × Virat’s return against England will be a massive boost to the Indian side as the hosts look to take a vital lead in the five-match Test series. So far against England, Virat has scored 1991 runs and needs nine more runs to reach the special club of ‘2000’.

England will become Virat’s most favourite Test opponent during the Test series with Australia being the only other nation against whom he has scored more runs. Scoring 52 runs against England Virat will leapfrog the tally of 2042 runs he has against the Aussies. Virat also has five hundreds and nine fifties against the English side with a best of 235.