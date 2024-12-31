India’s star trio of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma are likely to be rested for the upcoming white-ball series against England. According to media reports, Kohli, Rohit and Bumrah will be part of the workload management system which will see them rested for the England series which starts in January. While Rohit missed the Perth Test against Australia in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the rest have played in all matches.

Star trio to be rested?

According to India Today’s Sports Tak, Bumrah and Virat have been overworked and will be rested for the series to keep them fresh for the Champions Trophy 2025. The Indian team is one of the favourites to win the Champions Trophy which will be played in the hybrid model in Pakistan and the UAE in February and March. To avoid any injury issues with any of those players, the team management has suggested to the chief selectors to avoid picking them for the ODI series which starts on January 21 in Kolkata.

Rohit and Virat have already announced their T20I retirements, meaning they won’t be available for the series while Bumrah is still an integral part of the team. However, he has not played in a T20I match since the World Cup final in June 2024.

India eye Champions Trophy

Having previously won the Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013; the Indian team will search for their third title in 2025 under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Rohit, Virat and Bumrah are expected to be the first names on the team sheet considering their huge experience. The series is likely to be the last ODI quest for Rohit Sharma, with his retirement rumours getting fueled up in recent weeks.

The Indian captain has endured a horror form Down Under against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and has been under huge criticism. According to a few media reports, he is likely to announce his Test retirement after the Australia series followed by the ODI retirement after the Champions Trophy.