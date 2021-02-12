IND vs ENG: Bess and Anderson rested as Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ben Foakes set to feature in second Test

England skipper Joe Root has confirmed that James Anderson will be rested in the upcoming Test match against India starting Saturday.

Surprisingly, Root also revealed that Dom Bess will be rested for the second match. All-rounder Moeen Ali might replace Bess in the second Chennai Test.

Talking to the press ahead of the 2nd Test, Root said it was a difficult decision to leave out Bess. "He has taken that on board and I am sure he will be disappointed, but that is what you expect from players who really care," said Root.

English paceman Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the second Test due to elbow injury, and Stuart Broad is most likely to take his spot. However, Chris Woakes has been added to the squad too.

"Stuart will play and we expect him to do exactly what he has done in the recent past in the England shirt," Root said.

"He's been rested - we talk about that rotation policy being crucial to our team's performance so they're fresh when they come in. But also making sure we're getting the best out of the likes of Stuart, Jimmy and the rest of our fast bowlers. He's been extremely professional about things, all he's tried to do is make sure he's in the best possible place to start extremely well.

"It's great to see him so excited about playing and you know he'll be extremely determined to put in a good performance and really make this game count - that's always a good place to have Stuart, if he's got any sort of point to prove or he's not been playing, he'll want to be the main man and have a real impact."

England are guaranteed to make another change in the line-up with wicket-keeper Ben Foakes replacing Jos Buttler in the playing XI. Buttler was relieved of his duties following the first Test against India, which England won by 227 runs. He will return for the five-match T20I series against the Men in Blue after being named in the squad on Thursday.

England Squad for 2nd Test: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes and Olly Stone.