IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes turns attention to Shoaib Bashir as Leach’s replacement for Vizag Test

England spinner Jack Leach picked up a knee injury during day one of the first Test and is ruled out of the second game against India, starting on Friday in Vizag. Captain Ben Stokes confirmed the news ahead of the match, adding they will turn their attention to young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir as Leach's potential replacement in the XI.

Leach bowled limited spells during the first Test, bowling just ten overs in the second innings, where he picked Shreyas Iyer’s wicket and contributed to a famous 28-run-win for England against India.

Stokes admits it’s a shame that Leach will miss the second Test, adding the medical team is assessing his situation with the hope that he returns to the side sometime later in the five-match series.

"He's ruled out of the second Test," Stokes said. "Unfortunately, the knock he took resulted in a haematoma in his leg. It's a big shame for us, a big shame for Jack, obviously after a long time out of the game with his back.

"To sustain that injury, first game back, obviously it's frustrating. But it's something we're assessing every day. The medical team have taken over that, and hopefully, it's not something that's too serious and keeps him out for longer in the series,” the England captain added.

Bashir's time has arrived

Meanwhile, Bashir landed in India during the first Test following his visa delay and has joined the squad for the remainder of the series. With Leach ruled out and the wicket on offer in Vizag likely to assist spinners, Stokes and management are keen on putting their money on Bashir.

Hinting at bringing the off-spinner on board for Vizag Test, who, to date, had just played six first-class matches, Stokes said,

"If he (Bashir) was to play on this tour, then the great thing he has on his side is, what is there to lose?

"That is how I will be thinking about it if he gets the chance to play: just to make sure I can give him the best experience I possibly can. Because you only play your first Test match once. If he does play, then I will be trying to make it as enjoyable and fun for him as I can,” Stokes added.

Although head coach Brendon McCullum had earlier hinted at playing an all-spin attack in the second Test, Stokes said they are yet to conclude who replaces Leach in the XI.

"Myself, Baz [Brendon McCullum] and Popey [vice-captain Ollie Pope] will probably have a longer think about it. We looked at the wicket; I gave it a tap, and a play-around to make it look like I knew what I was doing. Bash is in the squad, we haven't brought him here to have an experience. If we feel we want to turn to him, we will,” Stokes added.