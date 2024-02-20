England’s dream of continuing the unbeaten Test series run under skipper Ben Stokes is facing a serious challenge after the visitors were humbled by India on Sunday (Feb 18) in the Rajkot Test. Stokes, who has yet to show his all-round skills with the ball, is now likely to take matters into his own hands as he prepares for the do-or-die contest in Ranchi. According to England head coach Brendon McCullum, the English World Cup-winning all-rounder is fit and could bowl if he's legitimately able to during the remaining two Tests.

McCullum on Stokes bowling

"Well, it's good that he's actually getting into a state where he thinks he might bowl," McCullum said. "But Ben is clever; he's really clever as well. He won't bowl unless he thinks he's legitimately able to bowl. The problem would be if he starts getting into a spell and then he can't get out of the spell. So we'll see what unfolds. If he does get that bit between his teeth, then let's see where the danger lies there and try and pull him away from it. But it's a good sign."

Why England are missing Stokes’ bowling?

England have so far utilised only two speedsters during the series with Mark Wood and James Anderson shuffling the pack. However, the visitors have missed the services of Stokes with the ball whenever either of the bowlers are to be rested during the spell. In the opening two matches, England played with only one speedster before bringing in both Wood and Anderson for the Rajkot Test. So far in the series, Stokes has scored 180 runs in six innings and has averaged 30 overall in the series.