IND vs ENG: Ben Stokes labels Dhruv Jurel as one of the 'talents' of the series after Ranchi Test

India beat England by five wickets on Day 4 of the fourth and penultimate Test in Ranchi on Monday (Feb 26). Chasing 192, India were 120-5 before Shubman Gill (52*) and Dhruv Jurel (39*) took India home with an unbeaten 72-run sixth-wicket stand. With this win, India clinched the five-match series 3-1 with the final Test to be held in Dharamsala from next month.

Throughout the Ranchi Test, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel stood tall with the keeping gloves and the bat. He was proactive behind the stumps, and held onto some brilliant catches, and scored a gutsy 90 in the first essay before being unbeaten in India's run-chase. Thus, England captain Ben Stokes lauded Jurel and labelled him as 'one of the talents' of the series.

Responding to WION correspondent in the post-match presser, Stokes said, "I think both innings he has played very well. His keeping was also something to watch over there. There has been some talents in this series and Jurel is one of them. His score brought India closer to our score (in the first innings). "

Stokes credited Jurel-Kuldeep Yadav for their 76-run eighth-wicket stand in the first innings, which ensured England only get a 46-run lead, and also highlighted how the pitch fared throughout the contest.

The 32-year-old stated, "We found it tough to get anything out of the wicket at that time (during Kuldeep-Jurel stand). That was sort of the theme of the game. It was little bit easier in the morning and tougher in the evening. Even Kuldeep did a great job as well. If we could have got a lead of over 70-100, who knows the game might have been different. We might have defended it or they might have still chased 240 given how that partnership was going (Gill-Jurel's unbroken stand). We did everything we could."

Talking about the Test match, England opted to bat and scored 353 thanks to Joe Root's 122*. In reply, India were tottering at 177-7 before Jurel's 90, and Kuldeep's 28, took India close to England's 353 (managing 307). The home side gave a 46-run lead, when it could have been anything over 100, and rode on R Ashwin's 5 for 51 to dismiss England for a paltry 145 in their second essay. The pitch had a tinge of low bounce all throughout which tested batters from both sides. However, India held their nerves and rode on half-centuries from captain Rohit Sharma (55) and Gill (52) to chase down the score and win the series.