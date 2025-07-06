/IND vs ENG: Akash Deep picks 10-wicket haul at Edgbaston as visitors beat England in 2nd Test; level series

Team India has done the unthinkable by winning a Test match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, ending their seven-match losing streak at this venue. The visitors beat England by 336 runs to clinch the second Test late on day five, levelling the five-match series 1-1. Indian quick Akash Deep starred with his maiden Test five-for in the second innings, completing a ten-wicket haul in the game, while newly-appointed captain Shubman Gill tore the record books with marathon outings. Akash Deep’s fellow seamer Mohammed Siraj picked up seven in the match.

Bumrah’s replacement, Akash Deep, did wonders in his first Test on English soil, tearing into England’s batting across both innings. The right-arm seamer was on the song at Edgbaston, picking up four wickets in the first innings and six in the second to complete a ten-wicket haul. Besides Akash Deep, Siraj also enjoyed his first-inning outing in Birmingham, bagging a six-wicket haul.

On the other hand, Gill was the star for India in this Test, breaking countless records. While his first-inning 269 is his best score in Tests, his 161 in the second innings added up to his glorious tally, aggregating 430 runs in the match – the second-most by a batter in Test history. Both his innings were crucial in helping India stay ahead of England in this game, especially considering how he intentionally delayed the declaration, which turned out to be a masterstroke.



Meanwhile, England won the toss and sent India out to bat first, a decision they will probably regret after this game. The visitors got off to a brilliant start, with young Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting 87, setting up the base for others to come and dominate. As he thought of it, Captain Gill and Ravindra Jadeja did the same, powering India to a mammoth 587 in the first innings. Gill completed his record-breaking maiden double hundred, tormenting English bowlers throughout.



England were in the game in their turn till the time Harry Brook and Jamie Smith were at the crease, but remained 180 runs behind.



India’s second-inning approach was more tactical, something that paid off. Apart from Gill’s 161, KL Rahul, Pant and Jadeja hit respective fifties, propelling them to 427-6 declared, setting up an improbable target of 608.

