/IND vs ENG: Akash Deep in Bumrah-mode in Edgbaston, removes Pope, Brook off rippers on day 5 - WATCH

No Bumrah, no worries, as Akash Deep has got India’s pace attack screaming win at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The Test specialist picked up two wickets late on day four to dent England’s momentum, including castling Joe Root off a Jaffa. He continued his impressive spell early on day five by removing two batters – Ollie Pope and Harry Brook. Although the Pope's delivery wasn’t the best he bowled, he still got him; the one that dismissed Brook was a ripper, like a proper off-spinner coming in at 130 kmph. Brook had no answers to it, departing on 23, leaving Stokes and Jamie Smith to tackle the Indian attack.

Day five began late due to rain interruption. Constant showers kept the players away from the field, with the dense cloud cover keeping everyone worried. That, however, cut ten overs, leaving both teams with 80 overs to play on the final day at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

England had their overnight batters in Pope and Brook at the crease, chasing another 536 runs with seven wickets remaining. The pair struggled earlier with the ball doing a bit. Just when they thought they could accelerate, Akash Deep returned to break England’s back. He first removed Pope, bowled of an inside edge on 24, before trapping Brook in the middle. With that, he completed four wickets thus far in the innings.

Picking two top and middle-order batters, including the one who smashed a hundred in the first innings, Team India got itself back in the game. Although captain Ben Stokes and superstar gloveman Jamie Smith are present at the crease, the remaining target looks improbable to chase.



Also, if India beat England in Birmingham, it will be their first Test win at this venue. To date, Team India has played eight Test matches at Edgbaston, losing seven and drawing one. A victory here would help them level the five-match series 1-1.

