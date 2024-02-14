IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: How to watch India vs England 3rd Test LIVE in India on mobile and TV

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming: India and England will face each other in the third match of the five-match Test series. The game will be at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot from February 15 to 19.

India lost the first Test by 28 runs but managed to bounce back in the second Test despite missing KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. After being asked to bat first, India were bowled out for 396 in their first innings, thanks to a fantastic double-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In the second test, the young opener scored 209 runs off 290 deliveries, including 19 fours and seven sixes. Apart from Zak Crawley and captain Ben Stokes, no English batter could make any impact. The Men in Blue bowled out the visitors for 253 runs.

India then added 255 more runs to their big lead and set a target of 399 runs. Although Zak Crawley once again shone with the bat, he didn't receive much assistance from his teammates. England ultimately fell 106 runs short of the required total and were bundled out on Day 4.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live streaming details for India vs England 3rd Test.

When is the India vs England 3rd Test?

The India vs England 3rd Test will commence on February 15 and continue till February 19.

What time will the India vs England 3rd Test start?

The India vs England 3rd Test will begin at 09:30 am IST on all five days.

Where is the India vs England 3rd Test match being played?

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat, will host the India vs England 3rd Test match.

Where can I watch the India vs England 3rd Test match in India on TV?

Sports18 Network will telecast the India vs England 3rd Test live in India.

How to watch the India vs England 3rd Test live online in India?

JioCinema app and website will broadcast the India vs England 3rd Test match live in India.