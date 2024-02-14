IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Check probable playing XI, head-to-head stats and more for India vs England 3rd Test

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: The third Test between India and England will go all guns blazing from February 15. India kick-started their home campaign with a bitter defeat over England in the Test opener in Hyderabad.

The visitors won the first by 28 runs to take the first lead in the series before the hosts made a stellar rebound in the second game in Vizag. Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team won by a margin of 106 runs to level the series.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Details

Match: India vs England, 3rd/5th Test, England tour of India 2024

Date: February 15-19

Time: 09:30 am IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Head-To-Head Stats

India and England have faced each other in 133 Test matches since 1932. In the head-to-head Test record between IND and ENG, England leads with 51 wins, while India has won 32 games. There have been 50 matches that ended in a draw. Out of the 56 Test matches played in India, the hosts have won 23 times, while England has won 15. The remaining 28 matches concluded in a draw.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: Saurashtra Stadium Pitch Report

It is highly likely that the pitch at Saurashtra Cricket Stadium will be slow and could potentially favour spinners, possibly even transforming into a rank turner. In terms of previous Test matches played at this ground, there have been two matches, with one resulting in a draw and the other won by India.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Weather Report

The weather forecast for the entire duration of the IND vs ENG 3rd Test, spanning from Thursday to Monday, predicts warm and pleasant weather conditions throughout the playing days. There is no sign of rainfall, which means there is no need to worry about any weather-related disruptions during the 3rd Test match between India and England.

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Probable Playing XI

India:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Sarfaraz Khan, Rajat Patidar, KS Bharat (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir