IND vs ENG 2nd Test Playing XI: Check probable playing 11 for India vs England 2nd Test in Vizag

India vs England 2nd Test Playing XI: After losing to England in the Hyderabad Test, the Indian cricket team faced further challenges as KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja are unavailable for the upcoming Visakhapatnam Test due to injuries.

While Rahul played a crucial role in the middle order during the series opener, Jadeja showcased his all-round abilities with five wickets and a vital 87 in the first innings.

The Indian think tank faces a challenge to make a strategic decision to maintain the balance of the playing XI for the second Test in the absence of both players.

The selectors have introduced Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar to the squad, which presents a significant challenge for the management to determine the optimal combination for the upcoming fixture. Careful consideration and tough calls are necessary to ensure a well-balanced and competitive team takes the field in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, England has already announced their playing XI for the second Test vs India. The team has made two changes in their lineup from the first Test. James Anderson has replaced Mark Wood in England's Playing 11, while Shoaib Bashir will come in for injured Jack Leach. Bashir missed out on selection in the first match due to a visa issue but will make his Test debut in the upcoming clash.

In a similar situation three years ago, India lost the opening Test to England at Chennai but bounced back to win the series. This time, India plans to fight back against England, led by Joe Root, who has redefined the way Test cricket is played and defied all probability to win the series opener after conceding a 190-run lead on a turning track.

India and England have played 132 Test matches against each other since 1932. While England has the upper hand with 51 wins, India has won 31. Out of the 55 games played in India, the hosts have won 22, and England has secured victories in 15, while 28 matches ended in a draw. In terms of series victories, England has won 19 series, while India has won 11 series.

India vs England 2nd Test Probable Playing XI

India Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar/Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing XI:

1. Zak Crawley

2. Ben Duckett

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Jonny Bairstow

6. Ben Stokes (C)

7. Ben Foakes

8. Rehan Ahmed

9. Tom Hartley

10. Shoaib Bashir

11. James Anderson