IND vs ENG 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch India vs England Test match live on mobile, TV

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: India and England will clash in the second Test of the five-match series on February 2. The game is slated to take place in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh at 9:30 am IST.

India will be playing this match under pressure due to the lack of heavyweights like KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, after they got injured in the last match. India also lost the last Test match against England in Hyderabad, which has increased the pressure on the team to win the next Test.

Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match here:

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Live-streaming details

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: When is the India vs England 2nd Test match?- Date

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played on February 2.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: When will India vs England 2nd Test match start?- Time

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start at 9:30 am IST.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Where will India vs England 2nd Test match take place?- Venue

The India vs England 2nd Test match will take place at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Where to watch the Live Streaming of India vs England 2nd Test?

The India vs England 2nd Test will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Where to watch the Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test?

The India vs England 2nd Test will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Predicted playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill. Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar/Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson