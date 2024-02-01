IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Check weather forecast & pitch report for India vs England 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Weather And Pitch Report: India will lock horns with England in the highly-anticipated second Test match starting Friday (Feb 02) in Vishakhapatnam. The Men in Blue will aim to bounce back after a surprising defeat in the first test.

As the teams gear up for the crucial match, here's everything you need to know about the weather forecast for the India vs England 2nd Test and the pitch report for the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Weather Forecast

The India vs England will commence at 09:30 am IST. According to AccuWeather, there will be hazy sunshine on Day 1 of the match with a 25 per cent probability of precipitation. Moreover, the weather will be favourable for most of the game.

The weather forecast says the chances of rain affecting the game are significantly low. The maximum temperature on the five days will range from 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

On the first three days, there will be a slight chance of rain, with predictions of about 25 per cent. There are no chances of thunderstorms playing a spoilsport during the five-day Test match. On the fourth and final day, the chances will reduce to less than five per cent. Thus, the India vs England 2nd Test will proceed without interruptions due to rain.

IND vs END 2nd Test: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium favours the batters. However, it has a history of assisting fast bowlers and spinners as the match proceeds.

In the last Test match hosted at the venue, India emerged victorious by defeating South Africa by 203 runs. The game ended on the fifth day with Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starring with the ball for the Men in Blue.

The venue has hosted only two Test matches, and India has emerged victorious both times. India and England have played a Test match at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, in November 2016. Virat Kohli and Co won the toss and chose to bat first. While Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara scored centuries, Ravichandran Ashwin took a five-wicket haul and a half-century that helped India post a score of 455 runs. India won that Test against England by 246 runs.