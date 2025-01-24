IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will look to continue their winning momentum in the ongoing T20I series against England as they take on the visitors on Saturday (Jan 25). After losing the opening T20I in a one-sided affair, England will look to bounce back as they build momentum for the Champions Trophy 2025. Ahead of the second T20I between hosts India and England, here are all the details, including live streaming, squads, and more.

When is the India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played on Saturday (Jan 25).

Which stadium will host the India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the India vs England 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will start at 7:00 PM local time on Saturday (Jan 25) with the toss taking place at 6:30 PM local time.

Where to watch the India vs England 2nd T20I match on TV?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be telecast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where to watch the India vs England 2nd T20I Live Streaming online on OTT?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website in India.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Mohd Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harisht Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakrabarthy and Washington Sundar.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood