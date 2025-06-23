After surpassing Akram, Jasprit Bumrah equals Kapil Dev’s record as India stay ahead in Leeds Test

Another day, another headline-worthy performance by Jasprit Bumrah. The ace Indian quick entered the history books on day three of the first Anderson-Tendulkar Test in Leeds after completing his 12th five-wicket haul in away Tests – equaling former match-winner Kapil Dev’s tally. Just one day after he surpassed legendary Wasim Akram on the list of Asian bowlers with the most wickets in SENA countries, he has now gone past Kapil Dev, slowly etching his name in all bowling records. Although his 5/83 helped his team maintain the six-run lead, India lost two wickets before stumps on day three, giving England little momentum.

Bumrah first removed Zak Crawley early in England’s innings before accounting for his fellow partner Ben Duckett and batting veteran Joe Root later in the day. Although he had Harry Brook’s number on a duck, Bumrah overstepping on that ball gave Brook an extra life. Come day three, Bumrah was on top of his game but took his time before picking the remaining two wickets to complete his record 12th away five-for in Tests.



With England eight wickets down, Bumrah picked the remaining two, including Woakes’, to wrap up their innings on 465, just six shy of India’s first-inning total.

Jasprit Bumrah – 12 (34 Tests)*

Kapil Dev – 12 (66 Tests)

Anil Kumble – 10 (61 Tests)

Ishant Sharma – 9 (63 Tests)

Zaheer Khan – 8 (54 Tests)

Team India kept pushing itself on day three in Leeds and succeeded largely. Despite starting the day with a bang by dismissing overnight centurion Ollie Pope on 106, the quicks leaked runs, with Mohammed Siraj being the worst hit. Harry Brook also came close to hitting his maiden Test hundred against India but got out on 99.



However, the tailenders were the ones who gave real pain to India, with almost everyone in the lower order contributing.



India, on the other hand, lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early in the innings on just four. Debutant Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul added 66 for the second wicket before Ben Stokes broke the stand by dismissing Sudharsan on 30.

