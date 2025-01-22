Team India is set to start its white-ball campaign in 2025 as they take on England in the opening contest of the five-match T20I contest on Wednesday (Jan 22). Suryakumar Yadav will lead India as the T20I skipper looks to impress on his return to the side. The Indian team will also have the likes of Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma while England will be led by Jos Buttler. Ahead of the match here is the match prediction.

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I match prediction

India and England have squared off 24 times in the T20I format, with the hosts winning on 13 occasions while the visitors have won on 11 occasions. The most famous meeting between the sides came in September 2007, when Yuvraj Singh smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over. India won the match by 18 runs, and since then, it has been a neck-and-neck contest.

The most recent meeting between the sides was in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup where India emerged victorious. India won the match by 68 runs to book their place in the final of the T20 World Cup and win the tournament.

We predict India to make a winning start to the five-match T20I series as Suryakumar and his side look to dominate.

When is the India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday (Jan 22).

Which stadium will host the India vs England 1st T20I match?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

What time will the India vs England 1st T20I match start?

The India vs England 1st T20I match will start at 7:00 pm local time on Wednesday (Jan 22) with the toss taking place at 6:30 pm local time.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Nitish Reddy, Mohd Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harisht Rana, Dhruv Jurel, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakrabarthy and Washington Sundar

England: Jos Buttler (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood