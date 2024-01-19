IND vs BAN live streaming, U19 World Cup 2024: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match live

IND vs BAN live streaming, U19 World Cup 2024: The 2024 ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup kickstarted on January 19 in South Africa. The defending champions India will start its campaign on Saturday (Jan 20) against Bangladesh.

A total of 16 teams will participate in the 50-over tournament. After 41 group stage matches, the top three teams from each of the four groups will qualify for the Super Six stage.

The match between India and Bangladesh is slated to take place at 1:30 pm IST at the Manguang Oval Cricket Ground in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Full squads

India: Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

IND vs BAN, U19 World Cup 2024: Live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match:

