IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 2 Live: How to watch India vs Australia live streaming for free on mobile, laptop

IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 2 Live: The India vs Australia World Test Championship 2023 Final, Day 1 kicked off on Wednesday, June 8 at the iconic Kennington Oval in London. On Day 1 of the Test match, India won the toss and chose to bowl. The Aussies propel a score of 327/7 on Day 1 with Travis Head’s century and Steve Smith’s half-century.

The duo has stitched a crucial partnership for the fourth wicket after Pat Cummins and Co. reduced to 76/3 in the second session on Day 1. India started the day on a strong note as Mohammed Siraj knocked out Usman Khwaja for 0 in the first session.

Opener David Warner and top-notch batsman Marnus Labuschangne then held the fort, adding 69 runs for the second wicket before the Aussie southpaw fell for 43 (60). Mohammed Shammi got rid of Labuschagne (26) early in the second session before Smith and Head made sure that Australia remains on the cusp of a gigantic 1st innings total.

Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 2: Live streaming details

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

