IND vs AUS WTC, Day 5 free live-streaming: Best way to watch India vs Australia final match on mobile, laptop

IND vs AUS WTC Final, Day 5 Live for free : Day 1 of the World Test Championship started on June 8 with India winning the toss and bowling out the Australian side at an impressive score of 469/8. Team Blue began to bat on Day 3 of the WTC Final with Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur scoring 109 runs off 145 balls. India was bowled by Aussie bowlers and lost their first five wickets as soon as their chase started.

However, on Day 4, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli’s partnership gave hope to the Indian side as they stitched a crucial 71-run stand to keep India alive in the World Test Championship against Australia. The duo’s efforts helped India reach 164/3 at the stumps and they now need 280 more to win.

The opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill brought in only 41 runs off 44 balls. Rohit and Cheteshwar Pujara then put up 51 runs off 77 before India’s progress was dented by both batters getting dismissed within minutes of each other. Alex Carey and Mitchell Starc played impressively in Australia’s second innings and ensured they were not all out for a second time in the match.

India will now have to shatter all records for the highest successful run chase in the history of Test cricket to win this WTC 2023 Final.

Here is all the detail to live-stream the IND vs AUS WTC 2023, final day match for free on your mobile and laptop:

IND vs AUS WTC 2023, final day: Live Streaming Details

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the WTC final 2023 live between India and Australia. The match will start at 3 PM IST. According to the broadcaster, the game will be live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023, final day: Where will India vs Australia Final match be played?

India vs Australia Final Day 5 match will be played at Oval Stadium in London.

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: What time will India vs Australia Final Day 5 match start?

The India vs Australia Final Day 5 match will start at 3 pm IST on Sunday, June 11.

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 5: Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia WTC Final match in India?

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final, Day 5: Live Streaming For Free

You can watch IND vs AUS WTC Final match live for free in India using these three different ways: