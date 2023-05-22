ugc_banner

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Check date, time, venue, squad; All you need to know about India vs Australia match

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: May 22, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

The winners of the WTC Final 2023 will be awarded $1.6 million, while the runners-up will receive $800,000. Photograph:(Twitter)

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final: Both teams India and Australia are all set to meet in the World Test Championship (WTC) grand Finale on June 7. Here are all the details about the upcoming match

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is all set to begin from June 7 to June 11. This is one of the most prestigious events in the world of cricket. The championship is an open opportunity for the top test-playing nations to claim the title of the world championship. This year, the WTC final will be played between two cricket giants- India and Australia. Both teams have shown their excitement by playing exceptionally throughout the championship. The winners of the WTC Final 2023 will be awarded $1.6 million, while the runners-up will receive $800,000. In case of a tie or a draw, both teams will share the prize money, receiving $1.2 million each. Below are the details of the upcoming WTC finals. 

ICC WTC Final 2023: Match Details

Date: June 7 to June 11

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval, London

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final full squad

India WTC Final Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia WTC Final Squad:

Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

ICC WTC Final 2023: Live Streaming

The WTC Final 2023 will be broadcast live on various television worldwide, depending on the viewer's location. 

In India, the finals will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD and Star Sports Hindi. 

Countries Channels
India Star Sports Network channels
USA Willow TV
UK Sky Sports
Australia Fox Sports
New Zealand Sky Sports

When will IND vs AUS WTC final match be played?

IND vs AUS WTC final match will be played on June 7, 2023.

Where will IND vs AUS WTC final match be played?

IND vs AUS WTC final match will be played at the Oval in the UK.

What time will IND vs AUS WTC final match start?

IND vs AUS WTC final match will start at 2:30 PM IST.

