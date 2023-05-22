IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final: Check date, time, venue, squad; All you need to know about India vs Australia match

IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023: The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) is all set to begin from June 7 to June 11. This is one of the most prestigious events in the world of cricket. The championship is an open opportunity for the top test-playing nations to claim the title of the world championship. This year, the WTC final will be played between two cricket giants- India and Australia. Both teams have shown their excitement by playing exceptionally throughout the championship. The winners of the WTC Final 2023 will be awarded $1.6 million, while the runners-up will receive $800,000. In case of a tie or a draw, both teams will share the prize money, receiving $1.2 million each. Below are the details of the upcoming WTC finals. ICC WTC Final 2023: Match Details Date: June 7 to June 11 Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Oval, London

IND vs AUS WTC 2023 final full squad

India WTC Final Squad:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia WTC Final Squad:

Pat Cummins (Captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner ICC WTC Final 2023: Live Streaming The WTC Final 2023 will be broadcast live on various television worldwide, depending on the viewer's location.

In India, the finals will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD and Star Sports Hindi. Countries Channels India Star Sports Network channels USA Willow TV UK Sky Sports Australia Fox Sports New Zealand Sky Sports

Where will IND vs AUS WTC final match be played?