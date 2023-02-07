IND vs AUS test series: 4 scenarios under which team India can qualify for World Test Championship final

As team India hosts visiting Australia for the 4-match test series and 3-match ODI series in February and March, it is imperative to look at how the series will impact India’s standing in the ICC World Test Championship. Currently, Australia is sitting at the top of the points table with a winning percentage of 75.56. The Aussies played the last test series against South Africa and thrashed them 2-0 at home in January. On the other hand, team India is currently sitting at the second spot with a 58.93 winning percentage. Sri Lanka and South Africa are placed at the third and fourth spots respectively.

As of now, three more test series are yet to be played to decide the two finalists of the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. The first one is between India and Australia slated to begin on February 9. The second test series will be played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while the third and last test series will be played between South Africa and West Indies.