IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma aims to emulate Sunil Gavaskar's elite feat in Test series finale in Ahmedabad

India face Australia in the fourth and final Test, of the 2022/23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. The series decider commences on Thursday morning (March 9) with Rohit Sharma & Co. aiming for a 3-1 series win and book a place in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. Captain Rohit, on the other hand, is also eyeing to emulate one of Sunil Gavaskar's elite feats.

So far, Rohit has been India's top-performer with the bat in the series, which has comprised tough batting pitches. In the three Tests, Hitman has scored 207 runs in three Tests and remains the only batter with a hundred (120). He is the leading run-getter of the four-match series. If he scores another ton in the series finale, he will join Sunil Gavaskar and become the only second Indian captain to have more than one hundred in India-Australia home Test matches.

MOST HUNDREDS IN IND v AUS TESTS AT HOME (CAPTAINS)

Sunil Gavaskar - 2 in 6 Tests - 425 runs

MS Dhoni - 1 in 8 Tests - 643 runs

Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi - 1 in 8 Tests - 490 runs

Mohammad Azharuddin - 1 in 3 Tests - 311 runs

Kapil Dev - 1 in 3 Tests - 120 runs

Rohit Sharma - 1 in 3 Tests - 207 runs*

Gavaskar had a memorable run in the home series versus Australia in 1979. He returned with 425 runs in the six-match series, including two tons and equal number of fifties.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has most runs as India captain in India-Australia home Tests. He ended with 643 runs, including a double hundred and as many as four half-centuries in eight matches.