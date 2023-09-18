ugc_banner

IND vs AUS ODI series Full Schedule: India vs Australia date, time, venue, squad and live Streaming details

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Tanisha RajputUpdated: Sep 18, 2023, 04:25 PM IST





IND vs AUS ODI series Schedule: The ODI series between India and Australia will start on Friday, September 22. Know everything about the upcoming series between India and Australia. 

IND vs AUS ODI series Schedule: After claiming victory in the Aisa Cup 2023, team India will next be seen in the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning this Friday (Sept 22). The men in blue will be led by Rohit Sharma. However, Hardik Pandya will be leading the first match as Sharma will not be present due to personal reasons. India is high on confidence after conquering the Continenta; Cup, while Australia is a bit low after losing to India in the previous five-match ODI series by 2-3. 

Here's all you need to know about IND vs AUS ODI Full series:

The three-match ODI series will be hosted by India. 

1st ODI:

Date and day: 22 September 2023, Friday
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
Time: 01:30 pm IST

2nd ODI:

Date and day: 24 September 2023, Sunday
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Time: 01:30 pm IST

3rd ODI:

Date and day: 27 September 2023, Wednesday
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Time: 01:30 pm IST

IND vs AUS ODI Series Live Telecast and Streaming Details:

The Sports 18 will broadcast the ODI series between India and Australia. Additionally, the JioCinema app will also stream the matches live.

IND vs AUS head-to-head record:

Total Matches: 146

Australia won: 82 ODIs

India won: 54 ODIs

No results: 10 ODIs

IND vs AUS 2023 ODI Full Squads:

India:

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: 

Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

