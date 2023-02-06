IND vs AUS: Mahela Jayawardene makes a bold prediction ahead of Border-Gavaskar series

In what appears to be an improbable task at the moment, Mahela Jayawardene, the Sri Lankan legend backs Australia to beat India in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series that begins on February 9th in Nagpur. India is one team that hasn’t been beaten at home in Tests in a long time, and considering their recent record against Australia – both at home and away, they are the outright favourites to claim the trophy this time too. Jayawardene, however, is of the opinion that this series will be super exciting and that the Pat Cummins-led team has it in them to upset India in India.

In the latest edition of the ICC Review, Mahela put forward his thoughts and said it’s the Aussie bowling line-up that will make the difference for them in the series. On the batting front, he added saying the Australian batters are confident of weathering the spin storm coming their way given their batter’s quality this time around.

"I think it's always going to be a great series. I think Indian conditions and how the Australian batsmen tackle that, they do have a really good bowling unit and how do the Indian batsmen tackle that all it depends on how each team starts the series and who's got that momentum. But it will be fascinating," the former Sri Lankan captain said in the latest edition of The ICC Review.

Predicting the winner of this high-octane series, Jayawardene said he expects the contest to be interesting, but somewhere thinks that Australia will walk out as winners.

"It's difficult to predict, but being a Sri Lankan, I'm hoping that Australia can go all the way. Probably a 2-1 win for Australia, but it's going to be a tough one," Jayawardene added.

While the Indian team is currently training at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur, the Aussies are occupied in the pre-series camp scheduled in Bengaluru before flying to Nagpur for the first Test. Earlier, the Aussie team management decided to not play the tour game ahead of the marquee series claiming that the wickets on offer during practice matches are different than the ones used during the actual Tests which is of no use for any touring side. As a result, they opted to stage a small two-day camp in Sydney where they practiced on used pitches.