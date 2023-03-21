IND vs AUS: Aaron Finch shares advice for under-fire Suryakumar Yadav after his successive golden ducks

Rohit Sharma-led India was thrashed by Australia, by ten wickets, in the second and penultimate ODI in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19) as the three-match series is now levelled at 1-1. The series finale will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday (March 21) as the No. 1 ranked Indian team will hope to win another bilateral series in the run-up to the ODI World Cup at home, later this year.

Many have questioned Suryakumar Yadav's place in the Indian XI after his twin failures in the Australia ODIs. He has been out on the first ball in both games so far and, hence, is facing the heat. Former Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch shared some valuable advice for the under-fire batter.

"Suryakumar got two beauties from Mitchell Starc. But he knows where he would have been bowling, he's got to be sharper than that in the first couple of balls," Finch said on Star Sports after the conclusion of the second and penultimate tie in Vizag.

After Surya's two back-to-back golden ducks, captain Rohit continued to back him. After the Vizag ODI, Hitman said, "Of course, he knows that he needs to do it while in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. As I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that ‘Okay, You know I wasn’t given enough chances in that particular slot'."