IND vs AUS 4th T20I probable playing 11: India vs Australia squads, timing, venue, live-streaming details

IND vs AUS 4th T20 probable playing XI: India and Australia will square off in the fourth T20 game of the five-match series on Friday (Dec 1). The match is slated to take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur at 7:00 pm IST.

Australia won the 3rd T20 match against India, taking the scoreboard to 2-1. Glenn Maxwell almost single-handedly led an extraordinary run chase from Australia as they beat India by five wickets in the third game of the five-match series.

A century from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped India put up a score of 222/3. While Australia lost wickets frequently, Australia's batters kept themselves within sight of the required run rate. Eventually, Maxwell rose to the occasion and almost single-handedly kept the run rate up and won the match for the Aussies.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Full squads

India (IND): Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer (last two matches only)

Australia (AUS): Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Predicted playing XI

India (IND): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar.

Australia (AUS): Mathew Wade, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Nathan Ellis, Kane Richardson/Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Live-streaming details

The India vs Australia 4th T20 match will be broadcast live on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex, while the live stream of the match will be available on the JioCinema app and website. Here are all the live-streaming details of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia:

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: When is the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?- Date

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Friday, December 1.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: When will the 4th T20I match will start between India and Australia?- Time

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will begin at 7:00 pm IST.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Where is the 4th T20I match will be played between India and Australia?- Venue

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: Where to watch the live broadcast of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia will be broadcast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex.

IND vs AUS 4th T20I: How to watch the live-streaming of the 4th T20I match between India and Australia?

The 4th T20I match between India and Australia can be live-streamed on JioCinema app and website.