IND vs AUS 3rd Test tickets booking online: Check process to book India vs Australia tickets online, prices

IND vs AUS 3rd Test tickets booking online: The third match of between India Australia 4-match Test series will be played from March 1 to March 5. The venue of the match is the Holkar Stadium, Indore. India won the first two games, defeating the visitors in the first Test by an inning and 132 runs and in the second Test by six wickets. From March 9 to March 13, the fourth and final game will take place in Ahmedabad. After winning the first two matches, team India will look forward to winning the series and confirming their ticket to International World Test Championship final. The match was first scheduled to be held in Dharamsala in the Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, but the venue was changed due to harsh winter conditions.

IND vs AUS 3rd Test Tickets price

South Pavilion Tickets:

Lower – Rs 1,476

First Floor – Rs 1,968

Second Floor – Rs 1,722

Third Floor – Rs 1,230

Stand/Gallery Tickets:

East Stand Lower – Rs 315

East Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 738

East Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 677

East Stand Second Floor – Rs 525

West Stand Lower – Rs 420

West Stand First Floor Premium (first few rows close to the ground) – Rs 861

West Stand First Floor Regular (rows behind premium) – Rs 800

West Stand Second Floor – Rs 738

India vs Australia 3rd Test ticket booking online:

Here is a step-by-step tutorial on how to get tickets for the third Test match between Australia and India online. You can book tickets via the Paytm app or the Bookmyshow app.

How to book India vs Australia 3rd test online tickets via Paytm?

Visit the Paytm app's ticket booking section. Go to the IND vs AUS (3rd Test) section after choosing Event Tickets. Open that tab and then click the "Buy Now" button. Before selecting a seat, decide what kind of ticket you wish to purchase. When you confirm your seat, complete the remaining fields. Finally, use funds from your Paytm account to purchase the ticket. Regular updates will be sent to the buyer via email or SMS.

How to book India vs Australia 3rd test online tickets via Bookmyshow?

Open the Bookmyshow app and look for the Test Series (3rd Test) between Australia and India. Choose "Book Now" After choosing your seats in the following row, you will be sent to the payment platform Pay where you can print a digital copy of your ticket.

Points to remember while booking Tickets online:

Season tickets are valid for all days of the game. But, using the same ticket to enter the stadium again on a specific day is not permitted.

A viewer may purchase up to four tickets online.

Youngsters older than 3 years old must have a valid ticket. No separate chair or area would be offered to children under the age of three.