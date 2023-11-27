IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Check probable playing XI for India vs Australia third T20I match
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Playing XI: After suffering two consecutive losses, Australia may make slight changes to their team to avoid another defeat in the IND vs AUS T20I series. Here's all you need to know about India and Australia Playing XI in the third T20I match.
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Playing XI: India and Australia will clash in the third T20I IND vs AUS match on Tuesday (Nov 28) at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.
While the 1st T20I against Australia was a last-ball win for the Men in Blue, the second T20I was one-sided as Suryakumar Yadav-led India secured a 44-run win.
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: India's Probable Playing XI
Team India's playing XI in the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram ticked all the boxes. Although Ravi Bishnoi did not perform well in the first match, he restored the management's faith in him in the second T20I with a three-wicket haul. Axar Patel also had a disappointing outing in the 1st T20I, but the all-rounder made a comeback with an economical spell in the second game. Bishnoi and Patel are likely to be there for the third T20I as well. Ishan Kishan cemented his place in the third T20I after he smashed a second-half-century in the previous match.
Here's India's probable playing XI for the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I:
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Ishan Kishan (WK)
Suryakumar Yadav (C)
Tilak Varma
Rinku Singh
Axar Patel
Ravi Bishnoi
Arshdeep Singh
Mukesh Kumar
Prasidh Krishna
IND vs AUS 3rd T20I: Australia's Probable Playing XI
After their defeat in the first T20I, Australia included all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and spinner Adam Zampa in the playing XI for the second match. However, the move did not yield a positive result.
Jason Behrendorff might return to the playing XI, as other pacers did not perform well in the last match. While Steve Smith will continue to open, Travis Head can replace Matthew Short in Australia's playing XI for the third T20I. Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, and Tim David are most likely to be in the batting order. Adam Zampa and Tanveer Sangha might be the only two spinners. Matthew Wade, Australia's captain, will continue to be the primary wicketkeeper for the team.
Here's Australia's probable playing XI for the IND vs AUS 3rd T20I:
Steve Smith
Travis Head
Josh Inglis
Marcus Stoinis
Tim David
Glenn Maxwell
Matthew Wade (C, WK)
Jason Behrendorff
Nathan Ellis
Adam Zampa
Tanveer Sangha
(With inputs from agencies)