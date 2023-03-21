Ind vs Aus, 3rd ODI: Wasim Jaffer calls for Sanju Samson's inclusion after Suryakumar Yadav's twin failures

Team India lost the second and penultimate ODI to Australia by ten wickets in the ongoing three-match series at home. Playing the penultimate game, on Sunday (March 18) in Visakhapatnam, Rohit Sharma & Co. were bundled out for a paltry 117, courtesy of Mitchell Starc's five-fer, and lost the contest by ten wickets with 234 balls to spare.

After the heavy defeat, India will aim for a quick turnaround and win the series decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Wednesday (March 22). Ahead of the series finale, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has called for Sanju Samson's inclusion in place of Suryakumar Yadav. It is to be noted that SKY has managed two golden ducks in the series and his place is under threat.

"We have to see if the management sticks with Suryakumar Yadav in the third ODI; otherwise, it’s not a bad option to give Sanju Samson a chance because he has played well when given the opportunity, and he is a good player," Jaffer told ESPNCricinfo.

Samson isn't part of India's ODI squad at present. He last played for the Men in Blue in early 2023 before an injury, during the home T20Is versus Sri Lanka, ruled him out of action. A fit-again Samson hasn't managed to comeback into the Indian squad since then as the team management preferred SKY after Shreyas Iyer, a regular at the No. 4 spot, recently got injured.

After Surya's twin failures in the Australia ODIs, captain Rohit backed him to come good. After the Vizag ODI, Hitman said, "Of course, he knows that he needs to do it while in a slightly longer format of the game as well. I think things are there in his mind as well. As I said, guys with potential will have enough run where you know they should not feel that ‘Okay, You know I wasn’t given enough chances in that particular slot'."