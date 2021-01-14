IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Streaming: How and where to watch India vs Australia match?

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Jan 14, 2021, 08.57 PM(IST)

Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Australians roar as Virat Kohli's India surrenders Photograph:( AFP )

The Indian cricket team is set to lock horns with Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 15. The visitors have shown immense grit and determination to keep the series level at 1-1 despite having an injury-plagued squad at their helm.

While the likes of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were ruled out earlier in the series, India will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari. Even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are doubtful due to abdominal strain and back strain respectively. Even Mayank Agarwal was hit during a net session ahead of the series decider.  

Australia, on the other hand, are yet to lose a Test at The Gabba in Brisbane since 1988. The hosts made one change to their playing XI with Marcus Harris replacing the injured Will Pucovski. But India will confirm their playing XI before the match due to their injury concerns. 

There are major chances that the fourth Test between India and Australia in Brisbane could be halted by rain gods. Brisbane is expected to witness intermittent rainfall on the first three days of the fourth Test – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – with 50 per cent chance of rain disrupting the match on the last two days of the fourth Test. 

Notably, if the Brisbane Test ends up in a draw then India will retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

When and what time will India vs Australia 4th Test begin?

India vs Australia 4th Test will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4:30 AM IST.

Where will India vs Australia 4th Test take place?

India vs Australia 4th Test match will be held at The Gabba, Brisbane. 

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia 4th Test in India?

India vs Australia 4th Test will be live on Sony Ten 1 (and HD) and Sony Ten 3 (and HD) in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test?

India vs Australia 4th Test will be live-streamed on Airtel TV and Jio TV apps besides Sony Sports Network platforms.

