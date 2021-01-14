IND vs AUS 2nd Test Live Streaming: How and where to watch India vs Australia match?

The Indian cricket team is set to lock horns with Australia in the fourth and final Test of the series at The Gabba in Brisbane on January 15. The visitors have shown immense grit and determination to keep the series level at 1-1 despite having an injury-plagued squad at their helm.

While the likes of Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav were ruled out earlier in the series, India will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuma Vihari. Even the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin are doubtful due to abdominal strain and back strain respectively. Even Mayank Agarwal was hit during a net session ahead of the series decider.

Australia, on the other hand, are yet to lose a Test at The Gabba in Brisbane since 1988. The hosts made one change to their playing XI with Marcus Harris replacing the injured Will Pucovski. But India will confirm their playing XI before the match due to their injury concerns.

There are major chances that the fourth Test between India and Australia in Brisbane could be halted by rain gods. Brisbane is expected to witness intermittent rainfall on the first three days of the fourth Test – Friday, Saturday and Sunday – with 50 per cent chance of rain disrupting the match on the last two days of the fourth Test.

Notably, if the Brisbane Test ends up in a draw then India will retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

